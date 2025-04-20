From a young age, Edwards has always been able to read a room. Those who know him best say his emotional intelligence in dealing with others is advanced beyond his years. The term “old soul” often comes up in conversations about Edwards, and this is one way that manifests. To know how to motivate, how to deal with them and to know that his positive nature can have a ripple effect across the team. So when Edwards talks to his individual teammates at halftime of a game, he knows how to talk to each of them. He broke down how he approaches that in his postgame remarks.