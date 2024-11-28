Yes, that’s what all Wolves fans would like to know after the team’s fourth consecutive loss and seventh in nine games. The Wolves climbed out of another double-digit hole Wednesday and seemed like they had everything figured out after taking a 12-point lead with 7 minutes, 17 seconds to play. Then it all went away in a flash, as Malik Monk (27 points) and De’Aaron Fox (26 points) took advantage of a porous Wolves defense, one that hasn’t shown up in a lot of big moments this season. Then questionable offense and shot taking, including from Edwards, doomed the Wolves. Fans let out a few boos throughout the evening.