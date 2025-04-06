Beloved Minneapolis developer Ray Harris dies at age 96

Ray Harris was known to his family as the survival artist and funnyman who outlived three bouts of cancer, a house fire, fall from a tree, a bike crash into a brick wall and those annual birthday spankings from his entire clan while crawling on hands and knees.
He even lived to tell the tale about the time he put a non-extinguishable candle on his mom’s 75th birthday cake. She blew and blew so hard, her false teeth popped out.
But to Minneapolitans, he will forever be remembered as the guy who brought this city the now historic, nostalgic gems such as Calhoun Square and Figlios Restaurant.
He was the determined developer who saved the Sears Tower on Lake Street from the wrecking ball and who sued Sears to ensure he could acquire and convert the towering art deco and former retail wonder into the building now better known for its Allina Healthcare offices and bustling Midtown Global Market.
Harris, who recently died at age 96, had practice with development battles.
In the 1970s and 80s he was the driving force that developed the corner of Lake and Hennepin into the once bustling retail center formerly known as Calhoun Square. He went on to develop the site of Orchestra Hall with the Pillsbury family. He brought Greenway Gables townhouses to Loring Park and established a well used dog park also in Loring Park. It’s the neighborhood where he was born.
In November 2023, the colorful developer and project archivist was admitted into the Minnesota Real Estate Hall of Fame.
But for those who knew him, Harris was so, so much more.