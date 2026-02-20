Minnesotans hoping Supreme Court ruling brings swift relief for companies, farmers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, which have caused mass disruption for Minnesota businesses, farmers and consumers.
The state’s top Democrats were quick to praise the 6-3 ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who reprimanded the president for overstepping his executive power.
“Today, the Supreme Court finally affirmed what I have been saying for a year: President Trump’s reckless tariffs — which are costing families, farmers and small businesses — are illegal,” said Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic senator from Minnesota and a candidate for governor.
The Supreme Court’s ruling is a setback for Trump’s signature economy levers in his first year back in the White House, but could signal relief among American businesses — including Minnesota farmers and manufacturers — who had been bearing the brunt of what ultimately culminated into a trade war through retaliatory dues.
But there are still a lot of questions on what the ruling will mean in practical terms from if or how companies can get the tariffs back, to costs going forward and if it could disrupt supply chains once again.
Trump by Friday afternoon said his administration would go back to the drawing board and issue new tariffs. He said one law allows him to institute 10% global tariffs. Another, used by previous presidents, allows for trade investigations that result in tariffs as a consequence.
“While I am sure they did not mean to do so,” Trump said, “the Supreme Court’s decision made the president’s ability to regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and more crystal clear, rather than less.”
Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican representing northeastern Minnesota, said in a statement that he’d seen Trump’s tariffs, especially those on steel and aluminum, aid the Iron Range and the rest of his congressional district.