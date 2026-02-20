Move over, Twin Cities, small towns were Minnesota’s 2025 hottest housing markets

Hanna Schmidt and Carl Smith thought they’d have little trouble affording their first house.
Their $400,000 budget was on par with the median house price in the Twin Cities and should have been enough to meet their wish list: three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage in Hugo, Stillwater or a nearby suburb.
Then came their four-month house-hunting blitz last summer. They toured more than 30 homes, fell in love with 10 and lost bidding wars for all of them. Despite penning “love letters” to sellers and offering $10,000 or more above the asking price, the couple didn’t land a deal. At least not until they scratched out one of their wishes.
Last year, buyers outnumbered sellers in much of the Twin Cities metro, putting homeownership out of reach for many. Now small towns far from Minneapolis-St. Paul are becoming a battleground for homebuyers, with some historically sleepy areas seeing price hikes and sales jumps.
From Alexandria to Winona, half of Minnesota’s 10-hottest markets in 2025 were far-flung boroughs that offered the promise of lower prices and less competition, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 10th-annual Hot Housing Index. The index identified the state’s 130 most in-demand ZIP codes by tracking the year-over-year change in prices, listings and sales using data from Realtor.com and research assistance from the trade group Minnesota Realtors.
While buyers gained some ground in the Twin Cities metro last year, the index showed that persistently high prices and a chronic shortage of listings seemed to force many buyers to embrace small-town life.
Schmidt and Smith expanded their search to Somerset, Wis., where they eventually found a home.
“When we put in offers on a house in the heart of Stillwater or White Bear Lake and Hugo, they would often go for $40,000 over asking,” Schmidt said. “It was almost like we didn’t stand a chance. It was like having 10 different break-ups.”