Data center in downtown Minneapolis’ Sleep Number building fuels $235M sale

Downtown Minneapolis’ Sleep Number building sold recently for $235 million, an eye-popping amount for an urban core that’s struggled with declining property values since the pandemic rocked the office sector.
The price, listed in state real estate records, is more than eight times the building’s assessed value as of early 2025. The reason for that extraordinary increase: a growing data center upgraded for artificial intelligence and cloud-computing companies.
In an era of high office vacancies, declining property values and shifting property tax burdens, data centers could be a boon for downtowns like Minneapolis and St. Paul. Big cities can offer quick access to power, an attractive draw for the facilities.
A joint venture of global investment firms — Cloud Capital, which focuses on data centers, and Arcapita, which specializes in private equity and real estate — bought the building in a sale announced Jan. 14. Legacy Investing, a Virginia-based real estate developer for emerging tech industries, had owned the mixed-use, six-story property at 1001 Third Ave. S. since 2019.
A representative for Legacy was not immediately available for an interview Feb. 18. Cloud Capital and Arcapita did not respond to requests for comment.
Many tenants have occupied the non-data center floors of the building, including namesake Sleep Number. The mattress company moved its corporate headquarters into 210,000 square feet of office space on the building’s lower floors in 2017.
Sleep Number’s sale beat the 2023 price of RBC Gateway’s 16 floors of brand-new office space. Brokers and city boosters viewed that $225 million transaction as a bright spot for the market at the time.
But those are more outliers than norms. Several other buildings in downtown Minneapolis have sold for deep discounts in the past two years because of a wave of post-pandemic office downsizings, high borrowing costs and other factors.