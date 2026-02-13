Architect turns client when fixing up 100-year-old Minneapolis bungalow

Before they owned this Bryn Mawr bungalow, Bryan Anderson and Scott Horsfall were guests of it.
“Our friends lived here and used to host a lot of parties, ” Anderson said. “Just the other day, a Facebook Memory from the early 2000s popped up of Scott and me in the house.”
When those friends moved out of Minnesota 15 years ago, Anderson and Horsfall seized the opportunity to purchase the charming 1,100-square-foot home. The house, which has a private backyard, is on a quiet street near Theodore Wirth Regional Park, the chain of lakes and several trails.
“We used to be big runners, so that was important,” Horsfall said.
Another appealing quality was the layout of the 1925 bungalow: two wings flanking a central living room, sort of like a courtyard that acts as a buffer between the kitchen and the sleeping areas.
From the exterior, the arrangement is just as pleasing. There’s a recessed front porch with French windows and a unique roofline consisting of a pair of gabled roofs that extend toward the street from either side of a central hip roof.
The hip portion turned out to be the cloud and the silver lining in Anderson and Horsfall’s recent renovation, which earned a 2025-26 Home of the Month honor from the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Minnesota chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Wall cracks in the upper corner of the living room were a telltale sign the roof was under-supported, causing the south/back wall to push outward. But because it seemed stable, the couple didn’t feel a sense of urgency and instead put their resources into a kitchen remodel not long after moving into the house.