No TV, cable or WiFi — by choice — at this northern Minnesota cabin

In Minnesota, where camping culture is as popular as cabin culture, one couple decided to combine the two.
“We like the ease of pitching a tent and living with what we brought,” Tom Liester said. “This is that, but way more comfortable.”
Their “permanent campsite” outside Ely is a 2025-26 winner of the American Institute of Architects-Minnesota Star Tribune Home of the Month honor.
The couple met at St. Scholastica in Duluth along the North Shore, where Naomi Liester grew up camping. Tom Liester became a convert after they married, and the Liesters continued the tradition with their three sons. They’d pack the car and take off from their Stillwater home to pitch a tent and explore.
But the outings became more complicated as the boys grew older, bigger and busier. Just the amount of food required for a weekend of camping filled half the car. That prompted Tom Liester in 2018 to start looking for land to build on — land, not lakeshore, which they thought would offer more variety.
In 2020, he found it online, a 10-acre, undeveloped property south of Ely.
“I drove up with our oldest son to take a look,” Tom Liester said. “It had woods, a ravine, wetlands and a reedy lake a quarter-mile hike away for fishing, canoes and kayaks. Perfect.”
The Liesters envisioned building a simple structure of about 1,000 square feet to serve as a home base for outdoor activities. Even with this limited scope (and a limited budget), they wanted an architect’s expertise.