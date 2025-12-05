For $2.25M, a concrete compound in Farmington ‘ideal for doomsday preppers’

To be honest, there’s not much anyone can do to completely protect themselves against a zombie apocalypse.
But for an all-consuming fear of tornados, terrorists or some other out-of-control catastrophe, a house with a bunker, safe room or bomb-proof shelter might be on the house-hunting wish list.
Mississippi this year launched a lottery aimed at awarding grants to help homeowners build their own storm shelter/safe room that’s FEMA, or Federal Emergency Management Agency, approved.
But for those not looking to move, check out one of these Minnesota home listings:
Cold War-era compound near Farmington
Not far from Farmington, a small farm town that’s about a 30-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis, there’s a bona fide military outpost. The nearly 27-acre compound houses 11 buildings, including a concrete “bunker” with 60-ton blast doors that make it “ideal for doomsday preppers,” according to the listing.
For $2.25 million, it can be home.
“There’s nothing like it,” said listing agent Andy Voyen of Edina Realty.
Voyen added because there’s so much to see and explore, property showings can take a couple hours. The U.S. Army initially developed the property in the late 1950s to house a 41-foot Nike Hercules surface-to-air missile system, designed to defend against enemy aircraft.