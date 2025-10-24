Cabin north of Duluth combines cozy ease with wow factor lake views

A lot of intention went into the Whiteface Reservoir cabin that earned a 2025-26 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Minnesota Star Tribune Home of the Month honor.
At first glance, the home, which is about an hour’s drive north of Duluth, seems like a simple setup with two bedrooms, a bunkroom, one-and-a-half baths and an open gathering space.
But the way the home flows and feels reflects a bigger idea, the architectural concept of compression and release. Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright popularized the idea of using smaller, more confined spaces to increase the drama and wow factor of larger rooms. For example, a low-ceilinged passageway that leads into a vaulted living room.
Owner and architecture fan Ash Mishra connected Wright’s concept with Minnesota cabin culture.
“There’s so much anticipation. The drive, your first glimpse of the cabin and then the lake,” Mishra said. “We wanted to intensify the experience.”
Mishra and his wife, Kristin Mishra, know the feeling well. They’ve been coming to this peninsula for 32 years, first as a couple and then with their two sons. For Kristin Mishra, it’s even longer, as her parents have a place down the road, and her brother and niece have homes nearby, too.
Even though Ash Mishra didn’t have the up north experience growing up in India, it still feels familiar.
“The cabin is a place where extended family members are relaxed, on equal footing and let their guard down,” he said. “That’s how families gather in India, too. Very casually.”