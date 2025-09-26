Renovated Spanish Craftsman in Lowry Hill wins September Home of the Month

In 2018, Matt and Callie Bullock decided three years was enough for their long-distance relationship.
“He was in San Francisco. I was here. It was time for us to be in the same place,” Callie Bullock said.
Minneapolis was the clear winner for its size, seasons, parks and ability to snag a table at a hot new restaurant without waiting six months.
Matt found a job, made the move, and soon after, the couple began looking for a house, focusing on walkable/bikeable city neighborhoods. Lowry Hill was one of their early favorites, but the couple thought the area might be financially out of reach.
Until a certain 1928 Spanish Craftsman came on the market.
At 2,186 square feet, the house was the smallest on the block, with a small kitchen to match. However, charming archways and architectural details made up for the lack.
“The kitchen was really rough, but the original woodwork and built-ins captured our hearts,” Callie said.
Tucked in the back corner of the house, the kitchen had last undergone a renovation when linoleum was the height of fashion, and there was scarce counter space to boot. The room also lacked ventilation. There was only one small window and no exhaust fan above the 1960s-era electric range to whisk away cooking odors.