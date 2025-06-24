Lake Pepin country house finally fits with historic cottages post remodel

Old Frontenac is a place where time seems to stand still.
Few paved roads, no curbs or streetlights and just a handful of graceful, late-1800s historic homes along Lake Pepin meant as summer retreats for the wealthy East Coast and Southern families who built them.
Elaina and Paul Perleberg’s house wasn’t one of those.
Built in 1940 and added on to in the 1960s, “it was kind of a hodgepodge,” Paul Perleberg said.
The couple purchased the home in 2020, when Elaina finally acquiesced to Paul’s long-held desire to live in the country.
They’d raised their two daughters in Minneapolis but had spent time in Frontenac with friends and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and bicycling along the hilly terrain.
“I told him I’d give it two years,” she said. “I’m a city girl.”
At the time, there were only two houses for sale in Old Frontenac, about an hour’s drive north or Rochester. This property was one of them, an ideal setting: three-and-a-half acres on a bluff overlooking the water, a state park abutting two sides.