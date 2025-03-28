Midcentury Edina rambler optimized space without multiplying square footage

Kelly Hinze knew this was the house the minute she walked in the door — even though husband Peter was out of town and unable to assess the Edina rambler’s potential in person.
Other prospective buyers had already done so, meaning the listing could sell before Peter returned. So after relaying all this to him on the phone, Hinze submitted an offer.
“On [that] Sunday, Kelly and the kids picked me up from the airport and took me to the house we now owned that I had never seen,” Peter Hinze said.
The Hinzes had their hearts set on building a new house in the Mirror Lakes neighborhood until a friend told them to consider 1950s-‘60s era ramblers. Many of those were on nice lots, well-constructed and had the flexibility to build up or out, including this one, their eventual home, built in 1956.
The brick and shake one-level walkout had a big yard with a pool and backed up to nearly 5 acres of preservation land, a perfect setting for their young family. In fact, the couple believe it might have been one of the reasons the former owners, who had raised their own children in the house, chose their bid.
The house was solid, but the sectioned-off rooms inside were small. There were two mechanical rooms, two family rooms, a kitchenette in the basement, a large woodworking shop and a rotisserie niche in the fireplace. Nevertheless, the Hinzes decided to move in with their two young kids and live there for a year before doing anything.
During that time, they realized they didn’t have a square footage problem. They had a configuration problem.
“Neither of us had lived in a rambler before,” Hinze said. “When we started, I was 95% confident we would build up. But during that year, we realized there was plenty of space. It just needed to be organized differently to fit our lifestyle.”