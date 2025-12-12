Former NFLer’s converted firehouse across from Minnesota State Fair lists at $1.27M

Former NFL offensive lineman and Minnesota native Billy Turner was looking for a unique home in 2018.
He found it in an old firehouse near the State Fairgrounds.
“I consider myself a creative,” he said. “I sew and make art from time to time and wanted flexible space for living and creating.”
At the time, Turner was playing for the Denver Broncos but needed a home base in the Twin Cities, where he grew up and where his family still lives. He explored building outside the metro area until a childhood friend told him about this property. Turner and his father toured the firehouse and immediately recognized its potential. The raw, open space was a good fit for him, creatively and physically (he is 6-foot-5).
But there was a lot to do.
“It was a brick shell. There was no heating, AC, plumbing, and the windows were busted out,” Turner said. “But it had sort of a factory, industrial aesthetic that I’ve always been drawn to.”
Working with architect Tom Betti, Turner spent a year converting the 3,828-square-foot building into a three-bedroom, four-bath home. They also added an attached garage with room for four cars, plus a guest suite/studio and a sauna.
Now that Turner has retired from football and is spending less time in Minnesota, he’s listed the home for $1,270,000.