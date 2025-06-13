Twin Cities tax burden is shifting, and it’s not just from declining downtown values

Talk about property taxes — go-to fodder for over-the-fence chats between Minnesota neighbors — has taken on a sharper edge in recent years as homeowners in the state’s two largest cities contend with rising costs.
Local and state budgeting decisions draw plenty of blame for high taxes in Minneapolis and St. Paul. But residents and business owners are also increasingly pointing fingers at the post-pandemic decline of downtown office values. Many worry homeowners will have to shoulder more of the tax burden those large commercial property owners previously bore.
While there is not a one-to-one relationship between the assessment of a property’s value and the eventual taxes on it, assessed value is one of many variables that determine a tax bill. The Star Tribune analyzed annual assessment data from the city of Minneapolis and Ramsey County to understand how values in certain sectors — like commercial vs. residential — and neighborhoods have changed, in turn growing or reducing their shares of the tax base.
Since the pandemic, declining commercial values have shifted more of the overall tax responsibility onto residential properties. The shift has been slow, but there’s a clear change in the tax base since the 2010s — a boom decade for the metro’s central cities — and the years immediately following the COVID-19 era.
It might still be too early to tell if there’s anything unusual or seismic occurring, said Benjamin Bedard, manager of assessment services for the city of Minneapolis.
“Real estate markets ebb and flow,“ he said, “and the current percentage of residential value is within the range of the previous 15 years.”
However, he said, it might not feel that way to homeowners.
“These recent changes have been happening very quickly, and they are happening when just about everything else has seen dramatic price increases,” Bedard said. “So even with fair and equitable real estate assessments, the shifting tax burden could cause strain to residential taxpayers.”