Real Estate

Minneapolis' total property value falls for second consecutive year

New assessments signal the property tax burden will continue to shift toward homeowners.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 11:00AM
The Minneapolis skyline from I-35W south of Minneapolis.
Commercial property values in Minneapolis decreased this year, especially in downtown, according to new assessments. (Dml - Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The total value of property in Minneapolis dropped about 1% this year, according to the city assessor, marking the second consecutive year of decline.

New assessments mailed out earlier this month, which the city will use to calculate taxes payable in 2026, also signal the property tax burden will shift more to homeowners.

That’s partly because commercial property values in the city continue to decrease — especially in downtown, where they fell 9.5% from last year. Office buildings in the urban core are down about 22%, City Assessor Rebecca Malmquist said during a Monday presentation to the City Council.

Residential values in the city — including single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes — grew 2.6% from last year.

Homeowners across the metro have complained in recent years about the double-whammy of the shifting tax burden and increasing levies. Unlike many communities, Minneapolis lacks growth that could cushion those impacts — perhaps paving the way for some difficult budget conversations in the coming months.

Each December, local governments decide the total amount they plan to collect in property taxes to fund services for the coming year. That amount, also known as the government’s property tax levy, is split up between taxpayers based on their properties’ assessed value and type.

Commercial and industrial properties make up about 16% of Minneapolis' total value. But because such properties are taxed at a higher rate, they comprise nearly 27% of the city’s tax capacity.

Under the new assessments, homeowners shoulder more than 53% of the city’s tax capacity. That share has grown 6% since 2020, following the rise of remote work and a turbulent housing market.

Apartments, which saw values drop 3.4% through last year, account for the remaining 20% of the tax capacity.

Minneapolis' levy for 2025 was 6.8% higher than in 2024, a hike city leaders blamed on factors such as inflation, the end of federal pandemic aid and mandated police reforms.

When asked to predict when the commercial real estate market might rebound, Malmquist said assessors act as historians, looking back at property sales and other data to estimate values.

“Our staff attend a lot of industry events with brokers and buyers and sellers,” she said. “I would say that just lately, we are hearing some optimism from those market players.”

That sense of hope, however, is not reflected in the latest assessments “because we are looking backwards,” she added.

The new values are based on sales that occurred between October 2023 and September 2024. A handful of high-profile downtown office buildings, including the Wells Fargo Center and Ameriprise Financial Center, have sold for deep discounts in the time since.

When determining valuations, assessors take a variety of factors into account, including: real estate market conditions; sales prices of similar properties; neighborhood location; and the size, quality and condition of the property.

Property owners who disagree with their assessments can appeal them. To do so, the city instructs property owners to first contact the assessor listed on their valuation notice. Many issues are resolved through a conversation, though those that are not can be appealed to the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization or state tax court.

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a business reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune covering the Twin Cities’ downtowns.

See More

