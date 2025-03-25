Minneapolis' total property value falls for second consecutive year

The total value of property in Minneapolis dropped about 1% this year, according to the city assessor, marking the second consecutive year of decline.
New assessments mailed out earlier this month, which the city will use to calculate taxes payable in 2026, also signal the property tax burden will shift more to homeowners.
That’s partly because commercial property values in the city continue to decrease — especially in downtown, where they fell 9.5% from last year. Office buildings in the urban core are down about 22%, City Assessor Rebecca Malmquist said during a Monday presentation to the City Council.
Residential values in the city — including single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes — grew 2.6% from last year.
Homeowners across the metro have complained in recent years about the double-whammy of the shifting tax burden and increasing levies. Unlike many communities, Minneapolis lacks growth that could cushion those impacts — perhaps paving the way for some difficult budget conversations in the coming months.
Each December, local governments decide the total amount they plan to collect in property taxes to fund services for the coming year. That amount, also known as the government’s property tax levy, is split up between taxpayers based on their properties’ assessed value and type.
Commercial and industrial properties make up about 16% of Minneapolis' total value. But because such properties are taxed at a higher rate, they comprise nearly 27% of the city’s tax capacity.
Under the new assessments, homeowners shoulder more than 53% of the city’s tax capacity. That share has grown 6% since 2020, following the rise of remote work and a turbulent housing market.