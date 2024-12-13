Minneapolis’ third-tallest building, the Wells Fargo Center downtown, sold to a trio of investor groups, one locally based.
Downtown Minneapolis’ Wells Fargo Center sells to trio of investor groups
Minneapolis-based Onward Investors partnered with two other firms to purchase the city’s third-tallest building.
Minneapolis-based Onward Investors, an investment firm which focuses on real estate opportunities, on Thursday night announced it partnered with Cross Ocean Partners and Neuberger Berman to acquire the 57-story tower at 90 S. 7th St.
The price of the building was not disclosed.
Wells Fargo Center, known for its art deco style, was designed by renowned architect César Pelli. It opened in 1987, as the headquarters of Norwest Corporation five years after a fire destroyed the banking institution’s former home. Norwest eventually merged with Wells Fargo.
“This acquisition epitomizes our fundamental value investment strategy of opportunistically capitalizing upon market dislocation and demonstrates Onward Investors’ continued commitment to playing an active role in Minneapolis’ revitalization,” Jon Lanners, a partner at Onward Investors, said in a news release.
The Wells Fargo Center last sold for $315 million in 2019 to Miami-based Starwood Capital Group. But at the start of this year, city assessors valued the building at $173 million, a 23% drop from a year prior — and a sign of struggles facing office buildings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rise of remote work.
Wells Fargo Center is currently 62% leased, with up to 110,000 square feet of contiguous available space. Since 1988, the 1.15 million-square-foot building’s occupancy has averaged 95%, making it one of Minneapolis’ most desirable office buildings.
According to the release, Starwood Capital Group made “considerable renovations” and the new owners plan to “continue to strategically invest in the property.”
“Pairing state-of-the-art amenities with timeless design, the Wells Fargo Center is well-positioned to attract tenants seeking a premier building in a dynamic urban environment,” the release said.
The overall office vacancy rate for downtown Minneapolis at the end of the third quarter was 23.4%, up a percentage point from the same quarter a year ago, according to brokerage firm Colliers.
These vacancies, far higher than before the pandemic, are forcing some building owners to sell at significantly discounted prices. In September, a pair of office towers known as the Forum sold for $6.5 million, a more than 90% discount from to 2019, when they sold for nearly $74 million.
