She’s buying downtown Minneapolis office space, sensing ‘greatest opportunity of our lifetime’

I believe that we’re at the bottom, and we’ll be scraping the bottom for some time. For the past two years, the market just froze because interest rates were rising and property owners were saying, ‘I can’t believe my property is only worth that.’ And then the properties’ [values] just kept going down and down until they were forced to let it go. We’re just at the beginning of that cycle, where properties are actually coming to market. I believe that we’re going to be in this downturn for three to five years.