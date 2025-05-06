Looking for a cheaper, tariff-free way to remodel? Try salvage.

Olivia Cashman hopes residents planning some home improvements will consider some “wood from the hood” or even a sink from a recently deconstructed library.
As household budgets are increasingly stretched thin, salvaging used materials from a recent demolition is a good way to keep renovation costs down.
Cashman is the construction and demolition waste specialist in Hennepin County’s environment and energy division, which is hosting a Salvage Crawl in May to highlight local businesses that sell reusable building materials.
“The great part of the Salvage Crawl is all of the retailers offer something that is a little bit different,” Cashman said. “So there is quite the variety in the shops that are participating.”
A dozen businesses in and around Minneapolis deal in salvaged building materials. They range from Wood from the Hood, which sells lumber and makes furniture from urban trees that needed to be removed, to Better Futures Minnesota, which deconstructs buildings to salvage everything from flooring and lighting to molding and bathroom fixtures.
“We are trying to make salvage cool,” said Melissa Wenzel, the built environment sustainability administrator for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (PCA). “A lot of people are realizing they can make money reselling stuff that’s already been sold. And it is tariff-free.”
Salvaging retro materials isn’t just cool, it’s preferable for Minneapolis resident Makai Catudio, who was among more than two dozen cyclists to participate in a Reuse Ride on Saturday, touring retailers to kick off the Salvage Crawl. Catudio plans to buy an older home and restore it.
“All of the places we visited were new to us. That’s why we went, to get ideas,” said Catudio, who rode with his girlfriend.