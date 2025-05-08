Smokey Robinson's lawyer says rape allegations against him are 'vile' and 'false'

LOS ANGELES — Smokey Robinson's lawyer said allegations of rape and sexual assault against him in a lawsuit from four former housekeepers are ''vile" and ''false.''
Attorney Christopher Frost said in a statement Wednesday that the evidence ''will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.''
The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday against the Motown music luminary seeks at least $50 million in damages over the alleged assaults, which the women say took place between 2007 and 2024. Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is also named as a defendant for allegedly enabling his behavior and creating an abusive work environment.
''We will be addressing the numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity as well as issues relating to purported timelines, inconsistencies, and relationships between the plaintiffs and others,'' Frost's statement said.
The four women each allege that Smokey Robinson would wait until he was alone with them in his Los Angeles house and then sexually assault and rape them over their objections, in some cases for many years.
''We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped,'' the women's attorney John Harris said at a news conference Tuesday.
The Associated Press doesn't identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they publicly identify themselves. The women, whose names are withheld in the lawsuit, appeared with their lawyers at the news conference. They didn't speak, and they covered their faces with masks.
Frost called the news conference ''bizarre theatrics,'' and an attempt to ''enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create. We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold.''