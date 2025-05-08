The Latest

Live updates: Timberwolves look to even series with Golden State in Game 2 tonight

With Warriors superstar Steph Curry out, the Wolves have a huge opportunity ahead of them after losing Game 1 — but they need better performances from core guys, especially Anthony Edwards.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 11:00PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) warms up before facing the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference playoff semifinal series on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Heading into Wednesday’s film session, the Wolves knew what to expect. They had scored 88 points and appeared listless in their 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors just 12 hours prior.

“There was nobody safe in that room today,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “ And we needed it.”

“The game plan discipline was really poor. I thought just our resiliency was poor. Physicality was also poor,” head coach Chris Finch added. “Yeah, so there was a lot of things that really stood out.”

Thursday is a chance to rectify the wrongs when Minnesota hosts the Warriors in Game 2. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

Even though Warriors All-NBA guard Steph Curry is out after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 1, the Wolves know they can’t rely on that alone to get them the win.

“I know when we play teams without their best player, we kind of struggle sometimes,” Jaden McDaniels said.

Added DiVincenzo: “No matter who is on the court, we have to focus on what we can control, and we know exactly what we can control tomorrow. We have to come out from the jump ball up until the last whistle and be ready to go.”

Thursday night will prove just how serious this Wolves team is, and if they can take advantage of the opportunity ahead of them.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

Nation

Father of 15-year-old who killed 2 at Wisconsin religious school faces felony charges

card image

Wisconsin prosecutors have charged the father of a teenage girl who killed a teacher and fellow student in a school shooting last year with allowing her access to the semiautomatic pistols she used in the attack.

Nation

Trump pulls the nomination of Ed Martin for DC US Attorney after concerns of partisanship

card image

Business

Trump keeps 10% tariffs on UK but cuts taxes on British autos, steel and aluminum with trade deal

card image