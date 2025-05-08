Heading into Wednesday’s film session, the Wolves knew what to expect. They had scored 88 points and appeared listless in their 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors just 12 hours prior.
“There was nobody safe in that room today,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “ And we needed it.”
“The game plan discipline was really poor. I thought just our resiliency was poor. Physicality was also poor,” head coach Chris Finch added. “Yeah, so there was a lot of things that really stood out.”
Thursday is a chance to rectify the wrongs when Minnesota hosts the Warriors in Game 2. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
Even though Warriors All-NBA guard Steph Curry is out after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 1, the Wolves know they can’t rely on that alone to get them the win.
“I know when we play teams without their best player, we kind of struggle sometimes,” Jaden McDaniels said.
Added DiVincenzo: “No matter who is on the court, we have to focus on what we can control, and we know exactly what we can control tomorrow. We have to come out from the jump ball up until the last whistle and be ready to go.”
Thursday night will prove just how serious this Wolves team is, and if they can take advantage of the opportunity ahead of them.