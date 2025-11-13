Reusse: Jumping to conclusions has often left me falling on my face

Leaping to conclusions is part of what makes sports popular. There are sports personalities on TV and internet outlets making millions while doing that as their shtick. The internet has also allowed the sporting public to espouse their firm opinions on, say, young quarterbacks, instantly and emphatically.
We grizzled media veterans are allowed to be amused by this, even with some notable leaping of our own through the years.
There was the exhibition game in October 2008 when Kevin Love was making his Target Center debut. As a basketball follower, the outside marksmen have always been my heroes — since my older brother’s pal Dicky Overlees was throwing in jumpers for the Fulda Raiders in 1959.
The home team was outstanding that season, eliminated mighty Luverne in the District 8 quarterfinals, and we couldn’t believe our eyes when a scraggy, sophomore-heavy outfit from Edgerton knocked off our lads in the semifinals. (Edgerton won the state one-class title in 1960, providing an early case of conclusion-jumping by me one year earlier.)
My problem with Love is that I had been at the 2008 Final Four in San Antonio and watched Love and UCLA get blown out 78-63 by Memphis in the semifinals. Love was served his lunch by Derrick Rose and a Memphis juggernaut that somehow lost to Kansas in the title game.
Love, after that freshman season, entered the NBA draft and was taken fifth by Memphis. The Timberwolves had the third choice and took O.J. Mayo, already a legendary shooter.
And then basketball boss Kevin McHale traded Mayo and other bodies for Love and other bodies.
I was bitter. I felt as if McHale was belittling the legend of Dicky Overlees.