Analysis: Vikings’ fits and (false) starts on offense put the brakes on their season

The Vikings, down 27-19 to Baltimore and out of timeouts, began their final drive at their own 8-yard line after Dwight McGlothern’s holding penalty, the team’s 12th of the day, had wiped out Myles Price’s punt return.
After the way they had played for the first 58 minutes against the Ravens on Sunday, even those table scraps felt like a gift.
“To have the football with a chance to tie the game there at the end was an encouraging thing,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “considering how many things we did that we can’t do if we want to beat a good team like that.”
They had reached their own 38, after a 26-yard scramble that made J.J. McCarthy their leading rusher and a 4-yard completion to T.J. Hockenson. McCarthy yelled, “Roger, Roger!” as he pointed to the Ravens overloading the right side of the Vikings line, put his hands up and shouted, “Hut,” hoping to bait Baltimore into jumping offside. Right tackle Brian O’Neill flinched for his third false start of the day, the Vikings’ eighth overall, to make it third-and-11.
McCarthy scrambled for 7 yards, then threw incomplete for a diving Aaron Jones Sr. on a broken fourth-down play. The Ravens then kneeled once to end the game.
“For all the good things we did,” McCarthy said, referring to 365 yards of total offense and six yards a play, “it was there. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The Vikings’ loss to the Ravens, their fifth of the season and third at U.S. Bank Stadium, served as a jarring brake on the momentum they had built last Sunday with a win in Detroit and put them further behind the NFC playoff competitors they will be straining to catch in the season’s second half.
The manner by which they lost hold of a game in their grasp might have been most concerning.