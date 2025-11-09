Takeaways: Sloppy Vikings stagger to 27-19 home loss to the Ravens

After beating the Lions in Detroit last week, the Vikings are back to 4-5 and will need to maintain their perfect record in the NFC North if they want to keep their playoff hopes in decent shape. They will be concerned, too, with McCarthy’s day after the quarterback’s interceptions and the state of the offense as a whole after the false starts and second-half pressure against McCarthy. The shoulder injury to linebacker Jonathan Greenard, too, could force the Vikings to play without one of their most important defenders.