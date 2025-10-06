LONDON – A “Skol” chant broke out in the purple-populated stands of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Vikings players celebrated Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on their sideline.
The sight was pretty for Vikings fans. It was cathartic for the players, coaches and staffers who collectively labored through hundreds of hours of drawing up travel logistics, game plans, and treatment plans for injury-ravaged bodies throughout a 10-day international road trip that spanned over 4,000 miles, two countries and a 1-1 record over two games.
“My brain hurts right now, if I’m being honest with you,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “navigating that at the end and making sure our team maintained their poise, specifically on offense knowing we had to travel quite a bit there to try to get seven.”
The banged-up Vikings (3-2) enter a much-needed bye week after a victory over Cleveland (1-4), although they were 25 seconds away from coming up empty on this trip following last week’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s first game in Dublin.
Trailing by 17-14 to the Browns with 3:05 to play, Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz led a 10-play, 80-yard, game-winning drive that required his right throwing shoulder to do most of the work and his injured left shoulder — evaluated by the medical staff when he exited the game before halftime — to hold on long enough to stay in the game.
Wentz completed nine consecutive passes for 72 yards, including the go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown to receiver Jordan Addison with 25 seconds left.
A horde of white Vikings jerseys jumped, cheered and rallied around Addison, who didn’t play in the first quarter after he missed a walkthrough earlier in the week, according to O’Connell.
The intense celebration seemed grander than a Week 5 victory in the NFL might warrant, but this was not an ordinary regular-season game or ordinary circumstances.