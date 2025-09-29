The idea the 2025 Vikings could be a NFC contender was built, more or less, on three principles: Their defense would be even more disruptive because of offseason additions; their improved offensive line would create clearer running lanes and cleaner pockets; and their offense would be accessorized with enough veterans they could lean on as quarterback J.J. McCarthy developed. Their 24-6 loss to the Falcons in their home opener Sept. 14 introduced some rebuttals to that idea, and after that game they prepared to start Wentz as McCarthy had suffered a high ankle sprain. But their 48-10 victory over the Bengals last week sent them to Ireland brimming with confidence they had lined up all the elements that would help them win.