DUBLIN – Kevin O’Connell’s voice was subdued as he rested his crossed arms on the table in the visitor’s interview room at Croke Park on Sunday evening. His gaze remained mostly fixed on that table, as he summarized the Vikings’ second frantic effort this season to extract a win from a game they had largely bungled.
“I thought the guys battled until the very end,” he said after a 24-21 loss to the Steelers. “Put ourselves in way too much of a hole, with clearly losing the turnover battle, and penalties continue to be a critical factor, something I’ve got to get fixed.”
The Vikings’ two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, sandwiched around a goal-line stand, still weren’t enough for them to become the first NFL team to leave Ireland with a regular-season victory. The Steelers intercepted two batted balls from Carson Wentz, who became the third Vikings quarterback in the calendar year to be sacked six times in a game while the team’s worrisome tally of offensive line injuries continued to get larger.
“That’s where you’re just never going to see this team quit,” O’Connell said. “They’re going to play to the end against a very good team. We just didn’t do enough things to overcome, either our own execution or the injuries or whatever. I don’t really look at anything other than we’ve got to improve and continue to grow as a team.”
The idea the 2025 Vikings could be a NFC contender was built, more or less, on three principles: Their defense would be even more disruptive because of offseason additions; their improved offensive line would create clearer running lanes and cleaner pockets; and their offense would be accessorized with enough veterans they could lean on as quarterback J.J. McCarthy developed. Their 24-6 loss to the Falcons in their home opener Sept. 14 introduced some rebuttals to that idea, and after that game they prepared to start Wentz as McCarthy had suffered a high ankle sprain. But their 48-10 victory over the Bengals last week sent them to Ireland brimming with confidence they had lined up all the elements that would help them win.
Their loss to the Steelers (3-1), however, again jabbed at the principles the Vikings (2-2) believed they could build on this season. Wentz operated under constant pressure, being hit 14 times by a pass rush that got four of its six sacks on third downs of 9 yards or longer. The Vikings, already playing without rookie left guard Donovan Jackson, lost two more starting linemen when right tackle Brian O’Neill injured his knee in the first quarter and center Ryan Kelly was found to have a concussion after halftime. O’Connell said O’Neill will have a magnetic resonance imaging exam on his knee Monday, adding the Vikings’ medical staff was concerned about a medial collateral ligament injury, while Kelly’s concussion was his second in three weeks and fifth of his career.
It all came in the first leg of the Vikings’ unprecedented international swing of back-to-back games in different countries, which the team agreed to because it meant trading tough road trips to Pittsburgh and Cleveland for environments that might be more neutral. And the loss, the Vikings’ first in five international games, meant Aaron Rodgers — the 41-year-old quarterback who won four MVPs in Green Bay and wanted to sign with the Vikings this offseason — would get the last laugh in his 31st and potentially final meeting with Minnesota.
When asked if his feelings about the Vikings, after 18 seasons with the Packers, made Sunday’s win feel even more special, Rodgers said: “Yes, definitely. Just leave it at that, yes.”