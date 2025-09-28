DUBLIN - Perhaps only in Ireland could “Zombie,” the Cranberries’ protest song about the Troubles, become a sports stadium anthem.
On their first trip to Ireland, in a stadium filled with Steelers fans and epic decibel levels, the Vikings resembled the song title. They’re barely ambulatory and not looking very lively.
Their 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Croke Park left them as a particularly desperate 2-2 team.
They have a quarterback who was out of football in August playing behind an offensive line devastated by injuries, they just lost a winnable game against a 41-year-old quarterback, and after they play the Browns in London next week, their next four games will be against Super Bowl contenders: The Eagles, Chargers, Lions and Ravens.
Don’t blame Carson Wentz for this loss. He threw two tipped interceptions, too often retreated when under pressure and lofted two inexplicable passes that would have been terrible ideas if they had landed in the field of play.
But what can you expect from a 32-year-old journeyman who is still learning the offense? He threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns despite being under constant pressure and playing from behind most of the day.
Who should get the blame for this team’s dire straits as they head to the land of Dire Straits?
Two decisions are haunting this team.