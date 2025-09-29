Five extra points: Steelers make it hard for Carson Wentz, then don’t go down easy themselves

Another killer was Tavierre Thomas’ holding penalty on the kickoff that came after the Vikings fell behind 21-6. The Vikings finally have some life in the return game with Myles Price. He took that kickoff 56 yards to the Pittsburgh 35. Yet the Vikings lost 47 yards as Thomas’ penalty placed the ball at the Vikings 18. The Vikings went three-and-out, punting from their 9-yard line, allowing the Steelers to travel only 31 yards to tack on another field goal.