Five extra points: Steelers make it hard for Carson Wentz, then don’t go down easy themselves

1. Wentz pressured on 38.9% of dropbacks
Down to three backups along the offensive line, it’s no surprise Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz was pressured on 21 of the 54 times (38.9%) he dropped back to pass in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, was sacked six times and ran twice for 12 yards when pressured.
Coach Kevin O’Connell put Wentz in good position early, calling quick passes as Wentz completed his first 10 attempts. His 11th attempt was intercepted after being tipped at the line of scrimmage — one of two picks he threw while not pressured.
The Steelers’ pass rush dialed in late in the first half. Wentz handled it well, completing passes of 17 and 29 yards to Justin Jefferson, who had eight catches for 97 yards in the first half.
The second half was a different story as the Steelers’ pass rush consumed Wentz, who completed just 1 of 6 passes under duress for 16 yards and a touchdown while being sacked four times. Wentz’s penalty for grounding with 38 seconds left came with a 16-yard loss and a 10-second runoff and led to some terrible clock management by O’Connell.
“What are they doing?” NFL Network analyst Greg Olsen begged to know as the Vikings were flagged for delay of game after Wentz spiked the ball on third-and-12 with 14 seconds left.
2. Quick-draw Rodgers, Metcalf trump Flores
Meanwhile, 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers looked much younger than he has of late because he was pressured only eight times — including two sacks by Jalen Redmond — as he got rid of the ball more quickly and accurately than he has at any other point since leaving the Green Bay Packers three years ago.
You also knew it wasn’t going to be the Vikings’ day against their longtime nemesis when they pressured Rodgers nicely on third-and-9 only to have him run for 11 yards, get stripped of the ball by Jonathan Greenard and have an offensive lineman grab the loose ball and go another four yards forward.
The Steelers’ offensive game plan was two-fold — protect Rodgers from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz packages (unlike the Jets a year ago in London) and (finally) get wide receiver DK Metcalf involved.