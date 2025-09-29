Vikings

Five extra points: Steelers make it hard for Carson Wentz, then don’t go down easy themselves

Pittsburgh’s pass rush hampered the Vikings QB, while the Vikings’ blitzes and run defense hardly bothered Aaron Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell in Dublin.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2025 at 10:00AM
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) was sacked six times and pressured on nearly 39% of his dropbacks against the Steelers on Sunday in Dublin. (Ian Walton/The Associated Press)

1. Wentz pressured on 38.9% of dropbacks

Down to three backups along the offensive line, it’s no surprise Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz was pressured on 21 of the 54 times (38.9%) he dropped back to pass in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. He completed 6 of 13 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, was sacked six times and ran twice for 12 yards when pressured.

Coach Kevin O’Connell put Wentz in good position early, calling quick passes as Wentz completed his first 10 attempts. His 11th attempt was intercepted after being tipped at the line of scrimmage — one of two picks he threw while not pressured.

The Steelers’ pass rush dialed in late in the first half. Wentz handled it well, completing passes of 17 and 29 yards to Justin Jefferson, who had eight catches for 97 yards in the first half.

The second half was a different story as the Steelers’ pass rush consumed Wentz, who completed just 1 of 6 passes under duress for 16 yards and a touchdown while being sacked four times. Wentz’s penalty for grounding with 38 seconds left came with a 16-yard loss and a 10-second runoff and led to some terrible clock management by O’Connell.

“What are they doing?” NFL Network analyst Greg Olsen begged to know as the Vikings were flagged for delay of game after Wentz spiked the ball on third-and-12 with 14 seconds left.

Even this play, when the Vikings' Jonathan Greenard forced a fumble, worked out for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Gregory Payan/The Associated Press)

2. Quick-draw Rodgers, Metcalf trump Flores

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers looked much younger than he has of late because he was pressured only eight times — including two sacks by Jalen Redmond — as he got rid of the ball more quickly and accurately than he has at any other point since leaving the Green Bay Packers three years ago.

You also knew it wasn’t going to be the Vikings’ day against their longtime nemesis when they pressured Rodgers nicely on third-and-9 only to have him run for 11 yards, get stripped of the ball by Jonathan Greenard and have an offensive lineman grab the loose ball and go another four yards forward.

The Steelers’ offensive game plan was two-fold — protect Rodgers from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz packages (unlike the Jets a year ago in London) and (finally) get wide receiver DK Metcalf involved.

Missions accomplished.

Metcalf, who went into the game with 135 yards receiving in three games as a Steeler, caught four quick darts for 122 yards, three first downs and an 80-yard touchdown, all in the first half. He had only one more catch for four yards as Rodgers attempted only eight second-half passes.

Under duress, Rodgers was 4-for-5 for 17 yards, two sacks and the first-down run (jog?). When he wasn’t pressured, Rodgers completed 14 of 17 for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) had 99 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries Sunday against the Vikings. (Dave Shopland/The Associated Press)

3. Run defense embarrassed again

The day started nicely for the Vikings run defense when Steelers lead back Jaylen Warren was inactive. It didn’t end nicely, though, as one of the NFL’s most putrid running games imposed its will on a Vikings defense that had turned the corner against the Cincinnati Bengals a week earlier after giving up 218 yards rushing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Pittsburgh entered the game ranked 31st in rushing (63.0) and yards per carry (2.82). The Steelers finished with 131 yards on 29 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Kenneth Gainwell gained 99 yards with two touchdowns on 19 carries (5.2).

Gainwell had runs straight up the gut for seven yards on second-and-2, 10 yards on second-and-4, a touchdown on first-and-goal at the 4, and a pair of 15-yarders as the Vikings were outscoring Pittsburgh 15-3 in the fourth quarter.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin got away with a bad decision late. On fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 40-yard line with 1:08 left, he punted the ball after a delay of game. The Vikings got the ball at their 20 following a horrendous punt for a touchback.

Have you not seen how resilient this Vikings team is, Mike? Run the ball, get your first down and end it.

4. Penalties doom Vikings again

By all accounts, Will Fries is a major upgrade over what the Vikings have put at right guard in years. However, what was the giant lineman thinking when he drifted too far downfield on what should have been a 7-yard pass to Jefferson to first-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 6?

Instead, Fries was flagged for illegal man downfield, moving the Vikings to second-and-12 from the 18. The Vikings settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

That was one of eight penalties for 82 yards. Not as bad as Week 3’s 13 penalties for 105 yards. But still unacceptable.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a false start — the team’s sixth in two games — on a third-and-7. Wentz had no shot on third-and-12. He was sacked. Then Ryan Wright hit a weak 39-yard punt, which was followed one snap later by Metcalf’s 80-yard touchdown catch and a 14-3 Vikings deficit.

Another killer was Tavierre Thomas’ holding penalty on the kickoff that came after the Vikings fell behind 21-6. The Vikings finally have some life in the return game with Myles Price. He took that kickoff 56 yards to the Pittsburgh 35. Yet the Vikings lost 47 yards as Thomas’ penalty placed the ball at the Vikings 18. The Vikings went three-and-out, punting from their 9-yard line, allowing the Steelers to travel only 31 yards to tack on another field goal.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had eight of his 10 catches in the first half against the Steelers on Sunday in Dublin. (Peter Morrison/The Associated Press)

5. Wentz is still the best option at QB

Sorry, J.J. McCarthy fans, but given the state of the offensive line, the more experienced Wentz still gives the Vikings a better chance to win, even if McCarthy were able to suit up against even tougher defensive foes in the Cleveland Browns in London next week and the Philadelphia Eagles at home after the bye.

O’Connell also needs to give Wentz more stretches of play-calling like the one he put together for his opening script. He got Jefferson involved immediately, mixed the run and quick-pass games perfectly and then uncorked a 22-yard deep throw to Jefferson over the middle when the Steelers were thinking run and not just “destroy the quarterback.”

The first two first downs were quick throws of 4 and 9 yards to Jefferson, who came alive with eight first-half targets and then disappeared until three late targets. The first three second downs were runs by Jordan Mason for 7 yards on second-and-6, 3 yards on second-and-1 and 7 yards on second-and-4. (Of course, it helped that replay assist turned Mason’s fumble on that third carry from a Steelers’ scoop-and-score into a Vikings first down).

Things were going well at that point. Fries’ red-zone penalty ended up ruining that drive, and the Steelers pass rush pretty much took care of the rest. And there is nothing McCarthy could have done any differently behind this patchwork offensive line. If anything, it would have been a lot worse.

about the writer

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

