Takeaways: Vikings fall to Aaron Rodgers again with 24-21 loss in Dublin

The Vikings’ offensive line, which was using its third combination in four weeks, was again ravaged by injuries, with right tackle Brian O’Neill leaving because of a knee injury he sustained on Reichard’s field-goal attempt in the first quarter and center Ryan Kelly sustaining his second concussion of the season. Backup center Michael Jurgens was briefly in the medical tent, as well, and the Vikings finished the game with backups at three of their five spots on the line. It meant Wentz became the third different Vikings quarterback in the calendar year 2025 to be sacked six times or more in a game. Sam Darnold was taken down nine times in the playoff loss to the L.A. Rams in January, and J.J. McCarthy was sacked six times two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.