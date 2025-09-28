Vikings

Live: Vikings play the Steelers in the NFL’s first game in Dublin

September 28, 2025
Vikings fans cheer as they arrive to watch the game between the Vikings and Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday. (Peter Morrison/The Associated Press)

The first stop on the Vikings’ two-game international road trip is Ireland, where they will face quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 31st time.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings (2-1) are making a first-of-its kind NFL road trip — playing the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) today at Croke Park in Dublin and then heading to London to play the Cleveland Browns next week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And while this is NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland, the Vikings will face a quarterback they are very familiar with: Aaron Rodgers.

Fans arrive at Croke Park in Dublin before the start of the game between the Vikings and the Steelers on Sunday. (Ian Walton/The Associated Press)

Follow live updates and analysis below:

7:30 a.m. | Vikings are undefeated abroad

Entering today’s game in Dublin, the Vikings are 4-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games played outside of the U.S.

Regular season

Preseason

  • Aug. 6, 1983: Vikings 28, St. Louis Cardinals 10 in London (Wembley Stadium)
    • Aug. 15, 1988: Vikings 28, Chicago 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden
      • Aug. 7, 1993: Vikings 20, Buffalo 6 in Berlin

        - Joel Rippel

        7:15 a.m. | Vikings-Steelers inactives

        DUBLIN - The Vikings will have four injured players out for Sunday’s game: Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), J.J. McCarthy (high ankle sprain), Donovan Jackson (wrist) and Ben Yurosek (knee). Their other inactives today are Walter Rouse and Desmond Ridder, who’ll be the emergency third quarterback.

        For the Steelers, linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was ruled out Friday and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee), who were listed as questionable, are inactive. Guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, a former Gopher and Viking, are also inactive.

        - Ben Goessling

        7:00 a.m. | Greetings from Dublin

        DUBLIN - Hello from Croke Park, where it is 1 p.m. and the Vikings and Steelers kick off in about 90 minutes. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is in the house for the league’s first game in Dublin. The field felt pristine, and the weather is supposed to be in the low 60s with no rain in the forecast.

        The Vikings stayed at the Shelbourne Hotel this week, but they weren’t the most famous guests at the hotel this week. Former president Barack Obama stayed at the same hotel this week, for a speaking engagement in Dublin.

        Related Coverage

        - Ben Goessling

        The view from the field at Croke Park in Dublin a few hours before the start of the Minnesota Vikings game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept, 28, 2025. (Ben Goessling/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

        Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

        about the writer

        about the writer

        Ben Goessling

        Sports reporter

        Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

        See Moreicon

        More from Vikings

        See More

        Vikings

        Live: Vikings play the Steelers in the NFL’s first game in Dublin

        card image

        The first stop on the Vikings’ two-game international road trip is Ireland, where they will face quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 31st time. Check back here often for live updates and analysis.

        Vikings

        Analysis: Why the Vikings are a perfect test case for the NFL’s international ambitions

        Staff headshot
        Ben Goessling
        card image

        Vikings

        Vikings fans prepare to wake and holler ‘Skol!’ while watching morning game in Ireland

        card image