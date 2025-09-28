The Vikings (2-1) are making a first-of-its kind NFL road trip — playing the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) today at Croke Park in Dublin and then heading to London to play the Cleveland Browns next week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And while this is NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland, the Vikings will face a quarterback they are very familiar with: Aaron Rodgers.
- Kickoff: 8:30 a.m.
- TV: NFL Network, Fox 9
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 380, 820 (Vikings), 227, 826 (Steelers), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Vikings by 2½
7:30 a.m. | Vikings are undefeated abroad
Entering today’s game in Dublin, the Vikings are 4-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games played outside of the U.S.
Regular season
- Sept. 29, 2013: Vikings 34, Pittsburgh 27 in London (Wembley Stadium)
- Oct. 29, 2017: Vikings 33, Cleveland 16 in London (Twickenham Stadium)
- Oct. 2, 2022: Vikings 28, New Orleans 25 in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
- Oct. 6, 2024: Vikings 23, New York Jets 17 in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Preseason
- Aug. 6, 1983: Vikings 28, St. Louis Cardinals 10 in London (Wembley Stadium)
- Aug. 15, 1988: Vikings 28, Chicago 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden
- Aug. 7, 1993: Vikings 20, Buffalo 6 in Berlin
7:15 a.m. | Vikings-Steelers inactives
DUBLIN - The Vikings will have four injured players out for Sunday’s game: Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), J.J. McCarthy (high ankle sprain), Donovan Jackson (wrist) and Ben Yurosek (knee). Their other inactives today are Walter Rouse and Desmond Ridder, who’ll be the emergency third quarterback.
For the Steelers, linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was ruled out Friday and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee), who were listed as questionable, are inactive. Guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo, a former Gopher and Viking, are also inactive.