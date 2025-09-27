Analysis: Why the Vikings are a perfect test case for the NFL’s international ambitions

The Vikings have embraced international games more openly than many teams, especially under coach Kevin O’Connell, who seems to appreciate the business interests driving some of their regular overseas trips. Williams and his staff, too, are a big reason why the Vikings often jump at the chance; they believe they will meet the challenge of getting players ready to play on the other side of the world more effectively than their competitors. Their itinerary for Dublin closely followed the one they used before victories in London in 2022 and 2024; if they win on Sunday, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear O’Connell praise Williams’ staff in his postgame remarks.