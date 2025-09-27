Analysis: Why the Vikings are a perfect test case for the NFL’s international ambitions

DUBLIN – When the NFL announced in May the Vikings would become the first team to play back-to-back international games in different countries, the messages the team’s employees received from their counterparts around the league had a near-universal theme.
“I hear all the time [from other teams], and they said we got screwed,” equipment manager Mike Parson deadpanned last month.
There was a time when the Vikings might have had the same feeling. When General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah appeared on the “Access Vikings” podcast in June, I asked him how he first reacted when the NFL proposed the idea to the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah smiled and said, “Do you want the clean version, or no?”
But by the time the rest of the league found out about the plan, for the Vikings to play the Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28 before going to London to face the Browns on Oct. 5, Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the team’s decisionmakers had come to see the upside. The Vikings would trade two trips to difficult AFC North stadiums for early-season games in something closer to neutral environments, including a London game where their weeklong adjustment to the six-hour time change would theoretically give them an edge over the Browns.
“You can look at it through the glass half-empty, or the glass half-full, and try to make it an advantage piece,” Tyler Williams, Vikings executive vice president of player health and performance, said in August. “And when we’re talking about our people, that’s what we do here. In my opinion, if you’re gonna go over there once and go on that short trip, and they want you to have a second game there, I want that second game right away.”
The Vikings have embraced international games more openly than many teams, especially under coach Kevin O’Connell, who seems to appreciate the business interests driving some of their regular overseas trips. Williams and his staff, too, are a big reason why the Vikings often jump at the chance; they believe they will meet the challenge of getting players ready to play on the other side of the world more effectively than their competitors. Their itinerary for Dublin closely followed the one they used before victories in London in 2022 and 2024; if they win on Sunday, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear O’Connell praise Williams’ staff in his postgame remarks.
In some ways, it makes the Vikings a perfect test case for an assignment the NFL might ask other teams to repeat.
A sprawling roadmap
The league’s interest in international games is only growing, with Friday’s announcement that the NFL will play at least three regular-season games over the next five years in Rio de Janeiro after São Paulo held sold-out games in Brazil this season and last. Germany, which has already played host to the NFL in Frankfurt and Munich, will become the first country to stage games in three cities, when Berlin is home to the Falcons and Colts in November.