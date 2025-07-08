Vikings’ Brian Asamoah II is helping bring football to Ghana, and he’s taking teammates along for the journey

Fifteen years ago, Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II was on a family trip to Ghana when he told some kids there he played football.
They didn’t know what he was talking about.
Asamoah, then 10, had to clarify he wasn’t talking about soccer. He didn’t have a football with him to show them anything about the game.
When Asamoah returned to the United States after a year living with his uncle in Ghana, that interaction stuck with him.
He was going to bring football to the country of his heritage.
Asamoah is an NFL ambassador to Ghana, the country from which his parents immigrated before he was born. He is helping grow flag football there as the league pushes its brand globally, in part because flag football will be a medal event in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Asamoah spoke at the league meetings in Eagan alongside teammate Justin Jefferson as the NFL’s Global Flag Ambassadors in May, when the league announced its players would be allowed to try out for Olympic flag football teams.
The appearance came a few weeks after Asamoah returned from a trip to Accra, Ghana, where he hosted a national flag football talent scouting camp on March 29 — his 25th birthday — at the University of Ghana.