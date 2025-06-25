Vikings

Podcast: Who are the Vikings’ 15 core players around J.J. McCarthy?

As the Vikings prepare for their first season with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the talent and leadership around him is of utmost importance.

By Andrew Krammer and

Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 1:00PM
Vikings players J.J. McCarthy, left, and Justin Jefferson watch the Timberwolves play against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs on May 14. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

J.J. McCarthy will be the most-talked-about Vikings player this fall as he takes the reins under center for the first time as a professional.

The Vikings have been purposeful in building a strong core around McCarthy, particularly in moves during this year’s free agency, and have created the idea of a window of success within the next few years with that core and the young QB.

Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune each brought a list of 15 players they believe make up the Vikings’ core around McCarthy, with only one major stipulation: The player has to be under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Their top five are near-identical — with an obvious No. 1 — but the debates grow further down the list based on their own criteria for selection and placement.

Tune into the podcast to hear the full lists and how each came to their decisions, then let us know in the comments whether you agree.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube:

Listen and subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writers

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See Moreicon

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

See Moreicon

Access Vikings

As the Vikings prepare for their first season with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the talent and leadership around him is of utmost importance.

