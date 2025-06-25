Podcast: Who are the Vikings’ 15 core players around J.J. McCarthy?

J.J. McCarthy will be the most-talked-about Vikings player this fall as he takes the reins under center for the first time as a professional.
The Vikings have been purposeful in building a strong core around McCarthy, particularly in moves during this year’s free agency, and have created the idea of a window of success within the next few years with that core and the young QB.
Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune each brought a list of 15 players they believe make up the Vikings’ core around McCarthy, with only one major stipulation: The player has to be under contract for at least the next two seasons.
Their top five are near-identical — with an obvious No. 1 — but the debates grow further down the list based on their own criteria for selection and placement.
Tune into the podcast to hear the full lists and how each came to their decisions, then let us know in the comments whether you agree.
Watch and subscribe on YouTube:
Listen and subscribe: