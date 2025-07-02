Vikings push forward with diversity summit despite pushback on DEI efforts nationwide

A year before Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell chose J.J. McCarthy from the 2024 quarterback class, he peppered a young Oregon coach with questions about the Ducks offense led by quarterback Bo Nix — drafted by the Denver Broncos two spots after McCarthy.
That coach, Colin Lockett, was among 10 up-and-coming coaches from underrepresented groups who participated in the Vikings’ 2023 diversity summit, an annual three-day event run by assistant head coach Mike Pettine. Last month, Pettine oversaw the fourth summit at team headquarters in Eagan.
His efforts come at a time when the NFL has paused its accelerator program, which connects minority coaches with team owners and executives. This spring, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is assessing a “couple of changes” before the program’s return in May 2026.
Pettine, a former NFL head coach who is white, has said he’s been motivated by the NFL’s lack of diversity in coordinator and head coaching ranks. That’s why he continued the program, which focuses on exposure and preparation for entry-level NFL jobs and fosters networking, despite diversity, equity and inclusion efforts being rolled back nationwide. President Donald Trump signed executive orders in January targeting DEI initiatives in public and private industries.
“I just always felt like sometimes the NFL doesn’t bring in enough young coaches and train them right,” Pettine, 58, said. “I always had a soft spot for quality control coaches because I felt like they make the best coaches. You’re exposed to everything. You’re breaking down film. You got to know the offense and the defense; you learn a lot of football that way. You’ve paid your dues. It’s a grind.”
“We’ve been able to develop a pretty good working list of people we’d consider bringing back,” he added.
At the beginning of the 2024 season, about 44.3% of NFL coaching staffs were coaches of color, including a record nine head coaches, according to a USA Today report. Three of those head coaches were fired last season; one Black head coach, Aaron Glenn, was hired in 2025.
”It’s a legit summit that Mike Pettine puts on,” said former Vikings safety Robert Blanton, who attended the 2023 summit with Lockett.