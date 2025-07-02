Vikings push forward with diversity summit despite pushback on DEI efforts nationwide

“We are very focused on continuing our efforts in this area,” the commissioner said May 21 at the NFL’s spring meetings held in Eagan. “We believe [the accelerator programs have] been helpful in identifying talent, helping create talent development. … We think it’s right to make a couple of changes, but also bring it back next year when we think it’s an appropriate time to do so. So, I think we feel very good about the accelerator program, very positive about it, and I think you’ll see it in 2026. I know you’ll see it in 2026.”