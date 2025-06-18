After a spending spree in March, the Vikings roster has been fortified around young quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Money was thrown at the weakest parts of last year’s 14-3 team with new starters projected on the offensive and defensive lines.
Proven veterans are at nearly every position. But there are still a handful of roles and roster spots that need the competition of training camp and the preseason to sort out before the Vikings’ season-opening game on Sept. 8 in Chicago.
One pressing question is how the Vikings secondary will look with three starters from last season — safety Camryn Bynum and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin — no longer on the team.
Coach Kevin O’Connell shed light on the Vikings’ vision this month. It includes newly paid cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who signed a three-year deal with a base value of $54 million in March, playing more slot cornerback — or inside formations, where all types of receivers are schemed into open spaces via presnap motions and postsnap route patterns.
During the 2025 season, the Vikings face seven of the top 10 receivers in slot yardage from last season, including the Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey and the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.
“We’re trying to do some things with some of the additions that allow [Murphy] to be in his sweet spot inside,” O’Connell said. “We got some really good slot receivers in our division, on our schedule that we’re going to want to have Murph be at his best to be able to cover those guys.”
Who’s going to play the third cornerback role? Or occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth spots at the position on the 53-man active roster? That’s among the top position battles that the Vikings will carry into training camp in late July.