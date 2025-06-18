Some of those receivers, including Nailor, Felton and Bolden, were among the crew consistently returning punts in OTAs. Someone needs to replace Powell, who struggled last season with a 7.1-yard average that ranked among the league’s lowest. The Vikings guaranteed $205,000 to sign Bolden in undrafted free agency. Bolden had 30 punt returns (second in Division I) for 315 return yards (third) at Texas last season. Felton has minimal college experience, but Vikings evaluators liked what they saw from him during the predraft process. Nailor had one forgettable attempt at Lambeau Field last season, when he fumbled upon losing the ball in the sun. Rodgers, the cornerback, took kickoff returns in practices this spring and has some experience as a punt returner, too.