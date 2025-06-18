Vikings

Podcast: Wrapping up Vikings OTAs with answers to your questions

What roles will Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson play in the secondary? Will Tai Felton play early? And how are the Vikings evaluating J.J. McCarthy?

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 5:30PM
What roles will safety Josh Metellus play on the Vikings defense during the 2025 season? He's had many different roles before. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The final week of the Vikings offseason program was canceled by head coach Kevin O’Connell at the end of minicamp, and players got an early start to summer break.

They’ll return to TCO Performance Center in Eagan in late July. The first day of training camp open to the public will be Saturday, July 26, the team announced Tuesday.

With the extra week, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune opened up the Access Vikings mailbag to answer some of your questions about OTAs, how roles for players like Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson could change this season, how to evaluate J.J. McCarthy, the team’s outlook for 2025 and more.

