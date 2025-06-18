The final week of the Vikings offseason program was canceled by head coach Kevin O’Connell at the end of minicamp, and players got an early start to summer break.
They’ll return to TCO Performance Center in Eagan in late July. The first day of training camp open to the public will be Saturday, July 26, the team announced Tuesday.
With the extra week, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune opened up the Access Vikings mailbag to answer some of your questions about OTAs, how roles for players like Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson could change this season, how to evaluate J.J. McCarthy, the team’s outlook for 2025 and more.
