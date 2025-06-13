The Vikings’ “learning and teaching phase” of football, as head coach Kevin O’Connell refers to the offseason program, aptly ended Thursday in similar fashion to the last day of school: with a teriyaki truck and snow cones.
But for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, there was no exchanging yearbook messages of “HAGS” with teammates and bidding them goodbye until August.
He plans to use his summer break to continue working with key teammates like wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson — even if they’re planning to jet out of Minnesota for a bit.
“If I have to go find ‘em, I will,” said McCarthy, who gets to start his break early after O’Connell canceled next week’s organized team activities (OTAs).
He heads into summer following his first offseason program as starting quarterback with a strong foundation for training camp in late July and the season beyond.
These past few weeks were less about any sort of numbers and more about reactions, understanding and the enactment of what McCarthy learned on-field — the “why, what, when, how and how we do it better next time,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell broadly referenced “growth reps” he’d seen from McCarthy in some of the final days of practice, where he could see the lessons bestowed on the 22-year-old quarterback from himself or veterans like Jefferson and Hockenson manifest in action.
“That’s all what you’re looking for at this point in time is those moments, those critical moments, and then how do we maximize them so they can kind of become chapters in the book of that development instead of just a speed bump of ‘Man, I wish I did that better,’” O’Connell said.