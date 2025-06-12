J.J. McCarthy moves through a football practice like a politician at a parade. He exchanges high-fives and fist bumps with everyone within reach. He asks questions. He listens. He wants to know and understand everything about everything.
Hold up the Vikings roster, point to a name and the young quarterback probably can recite the hometown and favorite flavor of ice cream of that teammate. Same with his coaches, or even support staff.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell refers to offseason practices as the “learning and teaching” phase of the NFL calendar. For McCarthy, the A in OTA might as well stand for “absorption.” He’s become a human sponge.
“He’s a very inquisitive guy,” veteran safety Harrison Smith said.
McCarthy’s inquisitive nature and arm strength are two traits that stood out and were most encouraging to me while observing two mandatory minicamp practices this week.
He is 22 years old and has yet to take a regular-season snap. Nobody can provide a bet-the-mortgage guarantee for what his career trajectory will look like. The process he’s following, though, in becoming an NFL starter is why the organization feels so optimistic about placing its present and future in his hands.
McCarthy is a conversationalist, but in a good way, an endearing way. He connects with teammates with an authenticity that has already earned respect inside the locker room. Employees say he includes everyone inside the team headquarters in his orbit.
“You can be Receiver 1 to Offensive Lineman 60,” veteran running back Aaron Jones said. “Wherever you fall on that roster, he doesn’t care.”