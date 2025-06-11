Vikings

New Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers impresses as a kick returner too

Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is pushing to get Rodgers, who is taking first-team snaps at corner, on his return unit.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 10:59PM
Isaiah Rodgers is in line to play a major role at cornerback for the Vikings, who will have to determine if using him on kick returns is worth the injury risk. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Vikings added Isaiah Rodgers to their secondary this offseason, as a cover corner whose potential had defensive coordinator Brian Flores excited enough that coach Kevin O’Connell took note.

In signing Rodgers to a two-year, $11 million deal, they also added a return man with a 27.1-yard career average as a kick returner and a 101-yard touchdown to his name, before a season when further changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules are expected to put more returns in play.

It sounded on Wednesday like special teams coordinator Matt Daniels was hoping O’Connell noticed his excitement about Rodgers, too.

“He’s been an elite guy back there with the ball in his hands, and obviously he’s starting at corner more right now,” Daniels said. “So that’ll be a conversation I have to have with the upper management.”

With Rodgers in line to play a major role at corner, the Vikings will have to determine whether using him on kick returns is worth the injury risk. Daniels could have other options on kicks and punts; receiver Rondale Moore returned 13 kicks as a rookie, and the Vikings have been using third-round pick Tai Felton, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, wide receiver Tim Jones and undrafted rookie Silas Bolden as returners this spring.

Rookie receiver Tai Felton is among the Vikings players who have returned kicks this spring. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rodgers, though, has been successful enough as a return man during his career that Daniels sounded interested in exploring the idea.

Touchbacks will be spotted at the 35-yard line this season, in a rule change the NFL hopes will incentivize teams to put the ball in play. In the first year of the league’s dynamic kickoff in 2024, Daniels said, the second return man (who turned into a blocker after not fielding the ball) was the most frequently injured player on kick returns.

“If we can try to keep him away from being the off returner, I think we’ll have some success, keeping him healthy, but also being able to have him as our returner,” Daniels added. “[There’s] not many guys that can bend and weave in traffic, and still maintain good speed. He’s got such good hips and start-stop ability that you appreciate.”

Phillips happy for Oliver’s new deal

The Vikings gave Josh Oliver a three-year, $23.25 million extension on Tuesday, putting the 259-pound tight end under contract in Minnesota through the 2028 season.

It’s the latest investment the Vikings have made in a muscular front, following the free-agent additions of Ryan Kelly and Will Fries and the April selection of Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in the first round of the draft.

To offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the decision to solidify Oliver’s future in Minnesota was a wise one.

Related Coverage

Vikings

Back for Year 3 with Vikings, Flores is ‘happy to be where I am’

Vikings

Tight end Josh Oliver, Vikings agree to terms on three-year contract extension

Vikings

Vikings GM talks to the Star Tribune about the team’s 2025 outlook, McCarthy’s trajectory

“No disrespect to anyone else, but I think Josh Oliver is the best blocking ‘Y’ [tight end] with pass game value in the NFL,” Phillips said. “A lot of times, those [defensive] guys say, ‘You never let a tight end block. You never let a tight end pass protect on you.’ Josh is kind of a different human when it comes to that. We try to get him to walk off the bus first anytime we’re traveling.“

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips works with his players during the second day of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Oliver played 55.6% of the Vikings’ offensive snaps a year ago, with T.J. Hockenson returning from a torn ACL in October. The Vikings have Hockenson healthy this year, but a team that also added running back Jordan Mason could employ Oliver in some heavier personnel groups, either to run up the middle or throw against teams that keep linebackers on the field.

“That’s what you love,” Phillips said. “Oliver’s a big ‘Y’ who has pass game value. T.J. is the ‘F,’ who’s a great receiver, but can run block. So they have to make a decision. They want to play smaller people, try to defend against the pass, you get all kinds of athletes on the field that can make them pay there with the run game. Base defense; alright, maybe we want to throw the football, but we still have the opportunity to run. It just kind of opens up everything when you have two guys like that.”

Vikings formalize front-office promotions

In addition to the promotions of Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington to assistant general managers that came hand-in-hand with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s contract extension last week, the Vikings announced several other moves within their front office staff Wednesday.

Ten staff members, including Grigson and Washington, received promotions, while another five had their titles updated.

Among the promotions are Quinn Gjersvig from a senior manager to director of family engagement. The Vikings have ranked first in treatment of families on the NFL Players Association’s report cards each of the past two years and tied for second in 2023.

Matt Duhamel was promoted to director of sports medicine; he previously was the associate athletic trainer/ director of rehabilitation.

Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed reporting.

To get Ben Goessling’s exclusive analysis of this week’s Vikings minicamp in your inbox on Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

This new Vikings cornerback could be a special teams star too

card image

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, signed as a free agent in March, is in line for big role on defense. But he's also a dynamic kick returner if the team is willing to take on the injury risk.

Vikings

Back for Year 3 with Vikings, Flores is ‘happy to be where I am’

card image

Vikings

Tight end Josh Oliver, Vikings agree to terms on three-year contract extension

card image