New Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers impresses as a kick returner too

“That’s what you love,” Phillips said. “Oliver’s a big ‘Y’ who has pass game value. T.J. is the ‘F,’ who’s a great receiver, but can run block. So they have to make a decision. They want to play smaller people, try to defend against the pass, you get all kinds of athletes on the field that can make them pay there with the run game. Base defense; alright, maybe we want to throw the football, but we still have the opportunity to run. It just kind of opens up everything when you have two guys like that.”