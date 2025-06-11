New Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers impresses as a kick returner too

The Vikings added Isaiah Rodgers to their secondary this offseason, as a cover corner whose potential had defensive coordinator Brian Flores excited enough that coach Kevin O’Connell took note.
In signing Rodgers to a two-year, $11 million deal, they also added a return man with a 27.1-yard career average as a kick returner and a 101-yard touchdown to his name, before a season when further changes to the NFL’s kickoff rules are expected to put more returns in play.
It sounded on Wednesday like special teams coordinator Matt Daniels was hoping O’Connell noticed his excitement about Rodgers, too.
“He’s been an elite guy back there with the ball in his hands, and obviously he’s starting at corner more right now,” Daniels said. “So that’ll be a conversation I have to have with the upper management.”
With Rodgers in line to play a major role at corner, the Vikings will have to determine whether using him on kick returns is worth the injury risk. Daniels could have other options on kicks and punts; receiver Rondale Moore returned 13 kicks as a rookie, and the Vikings have been using third-round pick Tai Felton, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, wide receiver Tim Jones and undrafted rookie Silas Bolden as returners this spring.
Rodgers, though, has been successful enough as a return man during his career that Daniels sounded interested in exploring the idea.
Touchbacks will be spotted at the 35-yard line this season, in a rule change the NFL hopes will incentivize teams to put the ball in play. In the first year of the league’s dynamic kickoff in 2024, Daniels said, the second return man (who turned into a blocker after not fielding the ball) was the most frequently injured player on kick returns.
“If we can try to keep him away from being the off returner, I think we’ll have some success, keeping him healthy, but also being able to have him as our returner,” Daniels added. “[There’s] not many guys that can bend and weave in traffic, and still maintain good speed. He’s got such good hips and start-stop ability that you appreciate.”