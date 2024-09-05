NFL’s most significant rule change is with its kickoff format

In an effort to encourage kick returns and reduce injuries, the NFL adopted a new kickoff format modeled after the one used in the XFL. The ball will still be kicked from the 35-yard line, but little else will look the same to spectators. The kicking and receiving coverage units will line up within within 5 to 10 yards of each other, while one or two returners await the kick in a landing zone that extends 20 yards from the goal line. Other than the kicker and returner, players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing area or the end zone.