Vikings

Jordan Addison on trial Tuesday in L.A. for July 2024 charges of driving under the influence

Addison was arrested in Los Angeles after being found asleep at the wheel by California Highway Patrol officers near LAX last summer.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 10:38PM
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison takes in a 27-9 playoff loss to the L.A. Rams on Jan. 13, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will be in court Tuesday over charges stemming from a July 2024 arrest in Los Angeles.

The jury trial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT at the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Metropolitan Courthouse.

Addison pleaded not guilty in December to two charges: driving under the influence, and driving with .08% blood alcohol content. Both are misdemeanors.

Addison is being represented by Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman, Jackson and Quinn LLP.

Addison was arrested on July 12, 2024, when California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep at the wheel of a Rolls-Royce and blocking lanes of traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.

That arrest was Addison’s second in a year. He was arrested in July 2023 in St. Paul for driving 140 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 94. He agreed to plead guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge.

Under the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, players face a three-game suspension for their first criminal offense regarding alcohol, absent of aggravating factors that would lead to further discipline.

The player must be convicted or admit to a violation of the law for a suspension to be handed down, which could be a reason Addison has opted to take his case to trial.

Since Addison was not charged with any alcohol- or substance-related offenses from his Minnesota arrest in 2023, he should avoid harsher penalties for this infraction.

A three-game suspension, if served from the start of the regular season, would see Addison return for the Vikings’ two-week international trip starting with the Sept. 28 game against the Steelers in Dublin.

Alternatively, Addison could face a fine or other form of discipline as imposed by the commissioner.

Related Coverage

Vikings

Minnesota Vikings player lost $240K in bank fraud scheme, according to Twin Cities police

Vikings

Podcast: Who are the Vikings’ 15 core players around J.J. McCarthy?

Vikings

RandBall: Why are the Vikings projected to be mediocre in 2025?

Last summer following Addison’s arrest in Los Angeles, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team would let Addison’s legal case and the NFL’s disciplinary process play out before taking action of its own.

“I own up to whatever it is, whatever disciplinary actions that come my way,” Addison said at the start of 2024 training camp. “I’m going to stand tall, get through it.”

He declined to talk further about the incident.

Addison finished last regular season with 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games, having missed two on the inactive list with an ankle injury. Addison also had one rushing touchdown.

about the writer

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Jordan Addison on trial Tuesday in L.A. for July 2024 drunken driving charges

card image

Addison was arrested in Los Angeles after being found asleep at the wheel by California Highway Patrol officers near LAX last summer.

Vikings

Minnesota Vikings player lost $240K in bank fraud scheme, according to Twin Cities police

card image

Vikings

RandBall: Cousins revisits 2024 free agency, reminds us it's all about him

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image