Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will be in court Tuesday over charges stemming from a July 2024 arrest in Los Angeles.
The jury trial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT at the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Metropolitan Courthouse.
Addison pleaded not guilty in December to two charges: driving under the influence, and driving with .08% blood alcohol content. Both are misdemeanors.
Addison is being represented by Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman, Jackson and Quinn LLP.
Addison was arrested on July 12, 2024, when California Highway Patrol officers found him asleep at the wheel of a Rolls-Royce and blocking lanes of traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.
That arrest was Addison’s second in a year. He was arrested in July 2023 in St. Paul for driving 140 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 94. He agreed to plead guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge.
Under the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, players face a three-game suspension for their first criminal offense regarding alcohol, absent of aggravating factors that would lead to further discipline.
The player must be convicted or admit to a violation of the law for a suspension to be handed down, which could be a reason Addison has opted to take his case to trial.