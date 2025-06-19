RandBall: Why are the Vikings projected to be mediocre in 2025?

The Vikings last season won 14 games and had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC until a loss to Detroit in the final game of the regular season.
Even after that tough loss to Detroit and disheartening early playoff exit against the Rams, the Vikings seemed to establish themselves as a perennial contender — a team that quite possibly was part of the NFL’s elite.
Are you surprised, then, to learn that analytics projections say the Vikings are expected to be utterly mediocre in 2025?
I am.
Having an emotional reaction to dispassionate and unemotional data creates an opportunity to ask questions, at least. Namely: Why might the numbers say one thing about the Vikings while those closest to the team might think another?
I started that search on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast and will continue it here at the top of today’s 10 things to know.
First, a few examples. ESPN’s Football Power Index has the Vikings winning 8.6 games this season. NFL.com’s projections say 8.7. And their betting over-under number is 8.5 wins.
One reason the Vikings have a relatively low number is simply the nature of the projections, which tend to flatten and bunch teams together. The highest projected ESPN win total, for example is 10.6 (Buffalo) and the lowest is 6.2 (Cleveland). Last year, seven teams (including the Vikings) won at least 12 games while eight teams won five or fewer.