RandBall: Why are the Vikings projected to be mediocre in 2025?

And the Vikings play in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Even the Bears project to be better this season. NFL.com even has Chicago at 8.9 wins, meaning the Vikings have the lowest projected total of the four teams in the NFC North. The Vikings have six division games, and going 4-2 (as they did last year by sweeping the Packers and Bears while being swept by the Lions) in those games will not be easy.