Vikings’ season of rising expectations plummets to an end against Rams in wild-card playoff game

Stafford, who hadn’t thrown for more than 189 yards since Dec. 8, had 124 in the first quarter, dissecting a Vikings defense that left receivers running open and struggled to keep receivers from gaining yards after the catch. The Rams ran just five times in the first half (though they averaged 7.4 yards on those plays); Stafford didn’t target Cooper Kupp until the third quarter. But he was free to work against a Vikings pass rush that played its fifth and sixth quarters against the 36-year-old quarterback without sacking him.