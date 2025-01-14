GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two years ago, the Vikings’ 13 wins secured them a home playoff game against the 10-win Giants, which they lost as three-point favorites. A week after their loss to the Lions cost them a chance at the NFC’s No. 1 seed, they traveled to Arizona as a 14-win team and a 2½-point favorites against the Rams in a game moved out of Los Angeles because of devastating wildfires.
Vikings’ season of rising expectations plummets to an end against Rams in wild-card playoff game
Los Angeles sacked Sam Darnold a record nine times and won its home game away from its fire-ravaged home.
Their 27-9 defeat on Monday night, before a crowd evenly split between Rams and Vikings fans, was even more emphatic than the Giants loss two years ago, playing out in a manner that courted unseemly statistical superlatives and reduced a 14-win season to rubble.
Sam Darnold, who’d reached the fringes of MVP conversation with his 35 touchdown passes in the Vikings’ first 16 games, followed up his disconcerting night against the Lions with another sordid performance, completing only 25 of his 40 passes for 245 yards while getting sacked nine times, breaking Wade Wilson’s record of eight sacks in the 1987 NFC Championship Game for the most in Vikings history.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he held the ball for at least 3.2 seconds on all six of his sacks, and held it for 4.4 seconds or longer on four of the six.
The Rams bull-rushed the Vikings’ tackles, got to Darnold with stunts up the middle, pulled him down after he stood in the pocket and changed the game with a second-quarter blitz.
On a third-and-5 with the Vikings trailing 10-3, the Rams sent safety Quentin Lake on a blitz that Dalton Risner failed to pick up, sending C.J. Ham into action as Darnold’s next line of defense. T.J. Hockenson chipped Beaux Limmer and briefly got a hand on Ahkello Witherspoon, who hit Darnold with a strip sack he didn’t see coming. Jared Verse picked up the loose ball, returning it 57 yards for a touchdown, and the Vikings went from having a chance to tie the game to a 14-point deficit.
The lead grew to 21 by halftime, after coach Kevin O’Connell went for a fourth-and-2 from midfield. Kobie Turner breezed past Blake Brandel on a stunt, sacking Darnold for an 11-yard loss that gave the Rams the ball on the Vikings 39. Four plays later, Stafford hit Davis Allen for a 13-yard touchdown that put the Vikings in their biggest halftime playoff deficit since Jan. 14, 2001, when they trailed the Giants by 34 in the NFC Championship Game.
Stafford, who hadn’t thrown for more than 189 yards since Dec. 8, had 124 in the first quarter, dissecting a Vikings defense that left receivers running open and struggled to keep receivers from gaining yards after the catch. The Rams ran just five times in the first half (though they averaged 7.4 yards on those plays); Stafford didn’t target Cooper Kupp until the third quarter. But he was free to work against a Vikings pass rush that played its fifth and sixth quarters against the 36-year-old quarterback without sacking him.
It appeared for a moment in the first half they’d ended the sackless streak, while producing a play that would have tied the game if it had counted.
Blake Cashman recovered Stafford’s fumble after Jonathan Greenard’s strip sack, racing 26 yards to the end zone as Vikings fans exulted. But officials ruled it an incomplete pass.
The Vikings’ only touchdown came when T.J. Hockenson reached behind him for a Darnold pass, rolling 26 yards for his first touchdown of the season with a score that made it 27-9. But Justin Jefferson was tackled short of the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt after catching Darnold’s pass.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings facing a third-and-8 at the Rams’ 37, Darnold retreated from pressure after hitching in the pocket, backpedaling all the way to midfield before Braden Fiske pulled him down. The Vikings had to punt on fourth-and-21 after the 13-yard loss.
The Rams knelt out the clock after the ninth sack on Darnold, securing a matchup with the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. O’Connell exchanged a brief embrace with his old boss Sean McVay, and the Vikings filed off the field quietly. Greenard, Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill briefly posed for a picture together as they left for the locker room. Josh Metellus, after trading jerseys with a Rams player, saluted a group of Vikings fans congregating by the tunnel.
As the Vikings said their goodbyes, fans were sent into another chilly offseason of waiting and wondering.
