Five extra points: Vikings’ heaviest players get heavy criticism after the Rams shred the offensive line

Yours truly tries not to be kneejerk on all things NFL because the league can and usually does change from week to week. Darnold had 13 games with passer ratings of 100-plus, one shy of the league record. He not only ran the offense but made off-script, MVP-caliber plays. He also played well in two of the Vikings’ four losses. But Darnold returning to his dismal pre-Vikings form in the two biggest games of the year — at Detroit with a No. 1 seed on the line and then in his first playoff appearance — means no other player in NFL history has lost more money and respect in a span of eight days than Darnold just experienced. The past two games make it impossible to say the Vikings should invest anything in him beyond another modest offer to compete with and likely back up J.J. McCarthy in 2025.