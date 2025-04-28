Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota Trump supporters stand by their guy

What I do know is that the people I spoke to at the bar care, and care deeply. They want things we should all want from government: Transparency, efficiency, responsiveness. They are tired of the political pivoting from politicians mindful of how their messaging plays in different quarters. They want someone to tell it to them straight, in simple, blunt language, someone who gets things done, and someone who champions their values, which, yes, includes disdain for immigrants and people on government assistance, but also they feel such connection to him that they trust him to ease their struggles.