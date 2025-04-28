Tolkkinen: Rural Minnesota Trump supporters stand by their guy

PARKERS PRAIRIE, MINN. - It was a beautiful Friday evening, and at the Parkers Last Stop bar, the open doors let in the sunshine.
Not far away, the high school varsity baseball team, the Panthers, was busy shutting out the visiting team from Pillager.
Rachel Rustand, a retired chef, was at the Last Stop visiting with old friends, drifting out to smoke and back in to drink. They were all supporters of President Trump and they were all very happy with his first 100 days in office.
“He’s thinning out useless government spending and he’s securing the border,” said Rustand, from Parkers Prairie, in the southeastern corner of Otter Tail County. “Trump is making America greater and he doesn’t give a (expletive) who he offends.”
And there’s something else Rustand wants from Trump: Equal health care for everybody.
If you’re like me, you just did a double take. Universal healthcare from the man who tried to kill Obamacare in his first term? What?
Rustand explained that she has no health insurance. She’s not old enough for Medicare, and she lost her private plan after undergoing major surgery. So she understands the pain of having to foot the bill for your own medical care.
Mike Keller, a retired firefighter visiting from Bismarck, also hopes Trump will help the working class. He liked Trump’s promise to end taxes on Social Security — although the IRS says those whose income is solely Social Security generally do not pay taxes — and hopes he delivers a better retirement for working people.