Extremely rare ‘dinosaur mummy’ makes its way to Minnesota for study

WINONA - It’s hard to overstate how rare and exciting a dinosaur mummy is.
And yes, the fossil called “Medusa” could be a dinosaur mummy — the remains of an Edmontosaurus about 66 million years old that researchers believe contains a significant amount of skin and tendon tissue.
It’s so rare that only about a dozen such fossils exist worldwide — and it’s come to Winona.
“We don’t know exactly what’s going to emerge from the rock when we prepare it,” said Winona State University geoscience professor W. Lee Beatty. “If that’s what happens, then this is going to be a really rare thing.”
Workers spent much of Thursday in the frigid weather transporting Medusa into Winona State’s science department, taking out two windows to push the 14,000-pound, rock-encased fossil inside.
It’s the culmination of more than a year’s worth of work cutting the fossil out of the Hell Creek Formation archeological site in the badlands of North Dakota and readying it for travel.
A team led by Winona State graduate Adam Schroeder found it in Hell Creek in July 2024. Schroeder said he didn’t think much of the fossil when a colleague started working on it, but he started to realize how significant Medusa was once he started walking around and saw evidence of tendons on dorsal bones sticking out of the rock.
“I’ve been out at Hell Creek every year since before I graduated, and this is the first specimen that I was like, ‘We have to get this to the university,’” he said.