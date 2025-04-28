Minnesota universities and colleges weather chaotic changes in Trump’s first 100 days in office

At the State Capitol, University of Minnesota researchers joined hundreds to rally against Trump’s proposed cuts to federal grants for medical research.
A week later in March, faculty and students with tape covering their mouths protested a resolution limiting who can officially speak for the U, saying it will curtail academic freedom.
Then, a U graduate student was detained by federal officials, one of at least 50 international students across Minnesota who have been arrested and had their visas revoked or immigration statuses terminated for offenses as minor as a speeding ticket.
Through a flurry of executive orders and letters, President Donald Trump has laid siege to higher education across the U.S. in the first few months of his second term, attacking longstanding practices and funding sources.
In Minnesota, the chaotic roll-out of changes and cuts — and then reversals in decisions — has left college leaders scrambling. Many of Trump’s initiatives remain tied up in courts.
While efforts to undermine Ivy League schools like Columbia University and Harvard University have drawn the most attention, the strain is affecting schools big and small across Minnesota, officials said, with the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus remaining at the center of the firestorm.
“It’s perhaps not easy for people outside higher ed to recognize the degree to which attacks on individual institutions feel like an attack on all institutions,” said Alison Byerly, president of Carleton College in Northfield. “You don’t know why particular schools have been targeted ... and so that does create a climate in which everyone is uncertain of how they might be impacted.”
Many institutions have been stuck in an “anxious waiting mode,” making it hard to know what to do, she said, comparing it to shadowboxing with an unknown opponent.