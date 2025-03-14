University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approves controversial policy on faculty speech

Left: People gather for a prayer gathering supporting Israel held on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, May 3, 2024. Students Supporting Israel and Chabad held a prayer gathering for those looking to show support for Israel and the Jewish community on campus. Pro-Palestinian counterprotestors stood nearby. Right: Sasmit Rahman, one of the Minnesota Nine arrested at the U’s encampments and banned from campus, shouts into the microphone ahead of the pro-Palestine march through campus on Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. This march was in response to this morning’s agreement between the University and the protestors where the University agreed to each of the students’ six demands to divest funds and assist the Minnesota Nine who were arrested during the encampment. It was both a continuation of their existing protest and demands as well as a warning to the school that if they don’t follow through on their promises, the students will continue fighting back. (Shari Gross, Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)