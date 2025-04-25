Trump administration reverses course, will reinstate international student visas

In a reversal announced Friday, President Donald Trump’s administration said it will reinstate student visa registrations for thousands of international students enrolled in United States universities whose statuses were stripped in over minor infractions, according to Politico.
According to the report, the Justice Department discussed the switch in federal court after weeks of visa and student status terminations across the country. The mass terminations were increasingly met with lawsuits filed by students, including several in Minnesota, and federal judges granting temporary restraining orders on the cancellations.
Just this week, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to temporarily restore visas for five international graduates from Concordia University in St. Paul after the group filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota over their terminations. Four of the students referenced prior driving offenses in their lawsuit, including one who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. One of the students said they’ve committed no criminal infractions
Two other judges issued separate orders requiring the Trump administration to reinstate student statuses for two international students, from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota, for 14 days after the orders.
International students who have been detained by federal immigration agents were also taking to the courts to fight their continued jailing. Doğukan Günaydın, a Turkish graduate student at the University of Minnesota, sued the U.S. shortly after officers arrested him outside his St. Paul apartment over a prior drunken driving offense.
An immigration judge granted him bond, a decision that was quickly appealed by DHS, resulting in Günaydin’s continued jailing until his next hearing in early May.
Mohammed Hoque, a Minnesota State Mankato student from Bangladesh, filed a lawsuit alleging he’s been unlawfully held in jail following his arrest on the way home from coding class. In the lawsuit, Hoque said he believes his arrest and detention stems from his vocal support for Palestinians.
Wire reports state the DOJ said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is creating a new policy for international students studying in the United States under F-1 visas and until the policy comes to fruition, no students will have their visa records canceled solely because of criminal history checks.