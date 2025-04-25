Trump administration reverses course, will reinstate international student visas

Just this week, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to temporarily restore visas for five international graduates from Concordia University in St. Paul after the group filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota over their terminations. Four of the students referenced prior driving offenses in their lawsuit, including one who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. One of the students said they’ve committed no criminal infractions