News & Politics

Immigration judge mulls bond for University of Minnesota student in ICE custody

Doğukan Günaydin has been jailed since his March 27 arrest by federal immigration agents

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 3:53PM
Supporters of Doğukan Günaydin before a hearing Friday for the University of Minnesota graduate student, who was arrested by ICE agents last month and had his student visa stripped. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An immigration judge is considering whether a Turkish University of Minnesota graduate student in ICE custody should be released on bond or remain jailed following a brief hearing Friday.

Doğukan Günaydin, 28, was arrested by federal immigration agents March 27 outside his St. Paul apartment over a previous drunken-driving conviction, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His student visa was also revoked.

During Friday’s bond hearing, Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie heard arguments for and against the continued detention of the master’s student.

In arguing for his release, Günaydin’s attorney Hannah Brown discussed his remorse over his intoxicated driving conviction from 2023, calling the case a “blip on the radar.”

“He took this mistake very, very seriously,” Brown told the judge, stating that he gave up his car following the case and does not have a driver’s license.

Günaydin, who appeared virtually from Sherburne County jail, was expected to testify on his behalf, but did not.

Brown further said Günaydin does not pose a danger to the public and that while he understands the grave nature of his DWI, he was driving “in the middle of the night” and heading home.

Mazzie interjected, referring to the time he was arrested as “bar time,” and said that he only stopped when a police officer pulled him over.

“What if they hadn’t?” she asked. “He would’ve continued driving, yes?”

While making the case for Günaydin to remain in jail, an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security argued the DWI conviction poses a substantial public safety concern.

After hearing both sides, Mazzie said she will file a written order on her decision. She did not provide a timeline.

Günaydin’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15, when an immigration judge will begin discussion over his removal proceedings.

Following his arrest, Günaydin filed a petition — known as a writ — in U.S. District Court on Sunday challenging his apprehension, arguing his constitutional rights were violated when he was taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, on behalf of President Donald Trump, asked the judge to dismiss the petition, arguing that the court does not have the authority to review the “discretionary decision” of its agents.

Günaydin arrived in the U.S. in January 2017 to study at St. Olaf College. His DWI conviction unfolded during a traffic stop in June 2023 when a Minneapolis police officer saw his car nearly hit a stop light, jump a curb and then weave in and out of traffic.

When the officer turned on the squad lights to pull him over, Günaydin did not immediately stop, according to court records. When the officer stepped out of the squad, Günaydin allegedly drove away. The master’s student was finally stopped and given a chemical test, which showed a blood-alcohol concentration of twice the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty in March 2024 to driving while intoxicated.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Bemidji

Minnesota woman accused of assaulting crew member on Vegas to N.D. flight ‘horrified’ by incident

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, photo, An Allegiant Air jetliner flies by the Luxor Resort & Casino after taking off from McCarran International Airportm in Las Vegas. While other U.S. airlines have struggled with the ups and downs of the economy and oil prices, tiny Allegiant Air has been profitable for 10 straight years.

A federal indictment includes few details about what prompted the incident on Jan. 16 involving the 64-year-old Bemidji woman.

News & Politics

Immigration judge mulls bond for University of Minnesota student in ICE custody

card image

News & Politics

GOP files ethics complaint against Minnesota Senate president over conflict of interest concerns

DFL Sen. Bobby Joe Champion presided over the Senate after being sworn in as the first Black Senate President Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 St. Paul, Minn. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com