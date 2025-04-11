Immigration judge mulls bond for University of Minnesota student in ICE custody

An immigration judge is considering whether a Turkish University of Minnesota graduate student in ICE custody should be released on bond or remain jailed following a brief hearing Friday.
Doğukan Günaydin, 28, was arrested by federal immigration agents March 27 outside his St. Paul apartment over a previous drunken-driving conviction, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His student visa was also revoked.
During Friday’s bond hearing, Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie heard arguments for and against the continued detention of the master’s student.
In arguing for his release, Günaydin’s attorney Hannah Brown discussed his remorse over his intoxicated driving conviction from 2023, calling the case a “blip on the radar.”
“He took this mistake very, very seriously,” Brown told the judge, stating that he gave up his car following the case and does not have a driver’s license.
Günaydin, who appeared virtually from Sherburne County jail, was expected to testify on his behalf, but did not.
Brown further said Günaydin does not pose a danger to the public and that while he understands the grave nature of his DWI, he was driving “in the middle of the night” and heading home.
Mazzie interjected, referring to the time he was arrested as “bar time,” and said that he only stopped when a police officer pulled him over.